Stertil-Koni Names Carl Boyer Shop Equipment Specialist

Heavy-duty bus lift and truck lift leader, Stertil-Koni, today announced that Carl Boyer has been named Shop Equipment Specialist, focused on partnering with the company’s network of exclusive distributors to provide high quality shop equipment to heavy-duty repair facilities, fleets and U.S. Military customers across North America.

“This position is key to our customers — and here’s why. As the established leader in heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems, Stertil-Koni has expanded its capabilities in the delivery of world-class shop equipment,” Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore, said. “Importantly, this equipment is specifically engineered to be used in conjunction with our lifting systems to help the busy technician on the shop floor work in an environment that is more efficient, ergonomically sound and safe.”

The range of shop equipment increasingly utilized in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance facilities is extensive, including transmission jacks, wheel dollies, specialty platforms, pit jacks, oil filter reservoirs, heavy-duty air over hydraulic jacks — used to remove wheel assemblies without having to raise the entire vehicle — and more.

“Carl has the ideal background for this position,” DellAmore said.

Previously, Boyer worked at two business units of Snap-On — first as North American Sales Manager for the company’s TruckCam group and subsequently as OEM Sales Manager of CAR-O-Liner, a division providing collision repair equipment.

His career also includes an earlier tenure with Stertil-Koni, where he focused on growing sales with both National Accounts and the U.S. Military.

“I am excited to return to Stertil-Koni and help advance the company’s mission to expand its growing role in the delivery of superior shop equipment to vehicle maintenance facilities — all within the context of providing exceptional customer care,” Boyer said.

Boyer and his wife live near Winston-Salem, North Carolina and have two grown children. During his spare time, he enjoys boating, waterskiing and spending time with his family on Lake Norman.