BYD helps #ElectrifyAnaheim with delivery of electric buses

Build Your Dreams (BYD) recently announced it completed delivery of two K7M 30-foot battery-electric buses to Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART) in Anaheim, Calif. The buses will help serve ART’s 9 million annual riders, which includes guests of Disneyland and other Anaheim attractions.

Another 40 clean-energy electric BYD buses are scheduled to be delivered to ART this year. The BYD buses will help ART reach its goal of having a 50% electrified fleet by the end of 2020, as part of the #ElectrifyAnaheim initiative. At that time, ART will have one of the largest zero-emissions bus fleets in America.

The buses were manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California by members of the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation (SMART) Union, Local 105.

“We applaud ART for its bold action in fighting climate change,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “We are excited about our continued partnership with Anaheim Resort Transportation and their commitment to Anaheim’s residents and visitors.”

