MTD expands zero-emission mobility in Illinois with New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) has awarded New Flyer a contract for two zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ heavy-duty transit buses (for a total of four equivalent units).

Driven by a mission of leading the way to greater mobility, MTD is the first in the nation to commercially order 60’ zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell buses. The purchase, supported by the Center for Transportation and the Environment, continues to support MTD’s 2014 strategic plan which includes a goal to deliver high quality traditional and innovative transportation services that are safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and user-friendly. Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered 175 buses to MTD, and today its fleet is 85% hybrid.

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ bus is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source, as well as Ballard Power Systems fuel cell technology. Fuel cell electric technology complements battery-electric propulsion with the ability to provide extended range of fully zero- emissions operations.

“New Flyer congratulates MTD on this milestone accomplishment in America’s zero-emission adoption, with the first commercial order of sixty-foot fuel cell-electric buses,” said Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer. “Since 1993, we have worked closely alongside MTD to transform mobility in the Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy regions with innovative, fully accessible, and more sustainable transit. Today, we celebrate another accomplishment in a longstanding partnership that is pioneering a zero-emission future powered by fuel-cell electric propulsion.”

MTD is the public transportation provider in the Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy regions of Illinois, also serving the University of Illinois. It delivers nearly 12 million rides per year through a full range of mobility services including bus service, ADA paratransit service, rural service, half fare cab, MCORE, the Illinois Terminal, and efforts to encourage walking, biking, and ride sharing.

“We’re proud to rely on New Flyer through the continued evolution of the MTD fleet,” said Karl Gnadt, managing director of MTD. “For years we have counted on New Flyer buses for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, and our future with zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses will bring cleaner air, quiet transportation, and healthier environments to our community. Together, we are truly leading the way to greater mobility.”

New Flyer manufactures the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ in 40-foot and 60-foot lengths. Built on the proven Xcelsior® platform, it utilizes the same robust electric propulsion system as the Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric bus, featuring industry-proven Siemens and ZF components. For more information on the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ visit newflyer.com/buses/CHARGEH2.