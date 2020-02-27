Omnitrans orders four new Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Omnitrans of San Bernardino Valley, California has placed a new order for four 40-foot, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses.

Omnitrans is a leader in California’s plan to address challenging mandates for improved public health, air quality, and climate protection via zero-emission vehicles. With this new order for zero- emission battery-electric buses, Omnitrans further supports its commitment to providing comprehensive public transportation services which maximize comfort, safety, and customer satisfaction in an environmentally sensitive manner that further reduces air pollution in the Inland Empire. The California Air Resources Board passed its Innovative Clean Transit Regulation in December 2018, which requires transit agencies to transition their fleets to zero-emission technologies by 2040.

Since 2000, New Flyer has delivered 300 buses to Omnitrans, which currently operates more than 175 40-foot and 60-foot compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses from New Flyer.

“New Flyer commends Omnitrans on their forward-looking commitment to expanding public transportation services with new and innovative technology solutions,” said Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer of America. “We are proud that our zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric buses will help the people of San Bernardino Valley get to work, school, family and healthcare, on buses that are safe, accessible, and environmentally responsible.”

New Flyer has delivered nearly 10,400 buses into the State of California, and has over 200 on order or pending delivery over the coming year. In addition, NFI offers four locations in California to support customers with bus service, parts, and manufacturing support, located in Ontario (San Bernardino County), Los Alamitos, Fresno, and the Bay Area (Hayward).

Omnitrans is the public transportation provider in San Bernardino County, California, carrying over 11 million passengers each year throughout its 480-square-mile service area, covering 15 cities and portions of the unincorporated areas of the county.