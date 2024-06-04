Charter Department Manager Opportunity at Cyr Bus Line

Cyr Bus Line of Old Town, Maine, is a family-owned and operated full-service transportation company that has been serving customers since 1912.

With a fleet of deluxe motorcoaches and modern school buses, Cyr Bus Line provides charter and lease services across the U.S. and Canada. Our commitment to safety, reliability, and exceptional customer experiences sets us apart.

As the Motorcoach Charter Department Manager, you’ll play a crucial role in overseeing our motorcoach charter operations. Your responsibilities will include managing a team, ensuring efficient scheduling, maintaining safety standards, and delivering outstanding service to our clients.

Key Responsibilities:

Charter Sales : Lead our Charter Sales team to success and shape the future of luxury travel.

: Lead our Charter Sales team to success and shape the future of luxury travel. Team Leadership : Motivate a team of drivers, dispatchers, and administrative staff.

Motivate a team of drivers, dispatchers, and administrative staff. Overseeing Dispatch : Coordinate motorcoach charters, optimize routes, and manage vehicle availability.

Coordinate motorcoach charters, optimize routes, and manage vehicle availability. Safety Compliance : Ensure compliance with safety regulations, maintenance schedules, and driver training.

Ensure compliance with safety regulations, maintenance schedules, and driver training. Customer Service : Interact with clients, address inquiries, and resolve any issues promptly.

Interact with clients, address inquiries, and resolve any issues promptly. Financial Management : Monitor department budgets, control costs, and maximize revenue.

Monitor department budgets, control costs, and maximize revenue. Quality Assurance : Maintain high standards for cleanliness, maintenance, and overall presentation of motorcoaches.

Maintain high standards for cleanliness, maintenance, and overall presentation of motorcoaches. Business Development : Identify growth opportunities and collaborate with sales and marketing teams.

Qualifications:

Experience : Minimum of 5 years in transportation management, preferably in motorcoach charters.

Minimum of 5 years in transportation management, preferably in motorcoach charters. Leadership Skills : Ability to inspire and guide a team toward excellence.

Ability to inspire and guide a team toward excellence. Organizational Skills : Strong attention to detail and effective time management.

Strong attention to detail and effective time management. Communication : Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Safety Focus : Prioritize safety and adhere to industry standards.

Prioritize safety and adhere to industry standards. Customer-Centric : Passionate about delivering exceptional service.

Benefits:

Competitive compensation package, based on qualifications and experience

Health insurance assistance

401K with generous match

Employee discounts

Join our legacy of providing safe, reliable, and memorable transportation experiences. Apply today by calling Mike Cyr at 1-800-244-2335 or by sending your resume and cover letter to Mike at PO Box 368, Old Town, Maine 04468.

Learn more about Cyr Bus Line at our website. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!