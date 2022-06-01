RTC launches annual Summer Heat awareness campaign to help keep transit riders safe in extreme temperatures

With the official start of summer around the corner, the Vegas heat is already here, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is once again collaborating with local partners to keep transit riders cool during its annual Summer Heat campaign, kicking off Wednesday, June 1.

Las Vegas is the second fastest-warming metropolitan region in the country, and as temperatures rise, it is important for the RTC to help riders cope with the dangers of extreme heat. With current service interruptions leaving many riders to brace the heat for extended periods, RTC staff will be out to help riders keep cool by distributing donated water, sunscreen, summer giveaways and prizes, as well as discounts to local businesses.

From Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, September 6, the RTC will be passing out the donated items and promoting sun safety during pop-up events at transit centers and along busy routes. For a full list of planned events, visit rtcsnv.com/SummerHeat.

“As always, the safety of our riders is our top priority, and we apologize to those who may have to wait a little longer for their bus due to the ongoing labor shortage. We ask that riders do not blame their drivers, as they are working hard to keep our system moving,” said Francis Julien, RTC deputy chief executive officer. “Our Summer Heat campaign is an important and critical initiative for the RTC, and we thank our generous partners who are working with us to help equip our riders for the Las Vegas summer.”

Joining the RTC’s efforts to help riders stay safe from heat-related illness is Comprehensive Cancer Centers, who will return to the campaign, providing free sunscreen to protect riders from the damaging effects of the sun’s powerful UV rays. Three Square and Nevada Health Link will also return as this year’s water providers. Donations are also being provided by other local businesses including, the Southern Nevada Health District, Sumnu Marketing, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. The RTC will raffle off a family 4-pack of tickets to DISCOVERY Children’s Museum to one lucky transit rider each week!

The RTC also welcomes new and existing partners to provide exclusive discounts for transit riders. To enjoy the RTC Summer Heat deals, riders can simply present their paper or digital transit pass at the following businesses:

The RTC reminds riders to take necessary precautions in triple-digit temperatures. High summer temperatures can be especially harmful to older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and children. Residents and visitors who may not be used to the high temperatures should take precautions such as:

Checking the local weather forecasts and planning activities accordingly.

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Planning activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Avoiding being out in the sun for extended periods.

Drinking plenty of water at regular intervals – regardless of activity level.

Limiting additional time outside by planning rides and purchasing passes through the free rideRTC app.

For a full list of community partners, planned events and summer heat tips to help riders keep cool, visit rtcsnv.com/SummerHeat.