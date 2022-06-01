Collins Bus announces leadership appointments

Collins Bus, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and an industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses, Multi-Function School Activity Buses, childcare buses and electric/alternative fuel buses announces two appointments. Bryce Pfister is the Vice President and General Manager, reporting to Brian Perry, President, REV Commercial Segment. Collins also hired Todd Gibson as its North America Director of Sales, who reports to Pfister.

Pfister has been part of the REV Group team since 1991 and held his first position with Collins in 1997 as Director of Engineering. He later held positions of increasing responsibility including Director of Operations and Vice President of Collins, Vice President and General Manager at Eldorado National Kansas, and most recently Vice President of Operational Excellence for REV Group’s Commercial Division. Pfister holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Kansas State University, an MBA from Friends University, and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt certifications.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back with Collins, continuing my many years with the brand and with REV Group,” said Pfister. “We have an exceptional team, and I look forward to maintaining our focus on best-in-class product offerings and leading the industry with innovations like our all-electric bus.”

New Director of Sales Todd Gibson brings 11 years of experience in the OEM school bus industry, where he held manager- and director-level positions. He holds a B.S. in Automotive Management from Ferris State University and an MBA from Xavier University.

As part of this transition, Chris Hiebert will be working side-by-side with Pfister as Director of Operations at Collins. Hiebert is responsible for daily plant operations and staffing requirements for the manufacturing team and will work with his supervisory staff to achieve the quality and delivery goals that our customers have come to expect.

“Bryce and Todd each bring a level of expertise that will help Collins continue to lead the industry and deliver advanced products that meet our customers’ needs,” said Brian Perry, President, REV Commercial Segment and Senior Vice President of Operations. “We are excited for Chris to return to his roots in operations and drive Collins’ best-in-class manufacturing.”