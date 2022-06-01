BAE Systems to provide more than 500 electric drive systems for Ontario bus fleets

BAE Systems, a leader in electric propulsion, has been selected by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to provide more than 335 electric drive systems for its new fleet of zero-emission capable hybrid transit buses. This follows an order of 165 additional Series-ER (Electric Range) systems for nearby Mississauga Transit (MiWay), supplying Ontario transit agencies with next-generation technology to reduce fuel use and enable infrastructure-free zero emissions operations across its fleets.

BAE Systems’ Series-ER system offers significant zero emission capabilities to assist a transit agency’s transition to a full zero-emission operation. Series-ER features the company’s next-generation components that use advanced materials and a lightweight, compact design to increase electrical efficiency. The Ontario fleet orders extend the footprint of the company’s technology to more than 15,000 transit buses worldwide.

“We are continuing to support TTC and MiWay with clean technology that advances our shared commitment to sustainable transportation,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our electric drive system provides transit agencies with a reliable, efficient, and innovative solution for fleets to continue on the path to zero emissions.”

The Series-ER system includes an electric motor, onboard energy storage, and smart controls to create a clean, integrated electric propulsion and accessory power system for the buses. In addition, the buses will feature BAE Systems’ proven engine stop and start function and geofencing technology, allowing an electric-hybrid bus to automatically switch to full electric bus mode when entering designated green zones. The system uses advanced energy recovery and an onboard charger to further deliver zero-emissions operation without the need for grid-connected charging.

BAE Systems has 25 years of experience developing and fielding electric propulsion systems and accessories for transit buses. The company’s Series-ER technology is part of that foundation, helping transit agencies bridge the gap to zero emissions, without infrastructure requirements for vehicle charging.

The production and service support for the Series-ER systems will be conducted at the company’s facility in Endicott, N.Y.