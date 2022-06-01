Lewis Coaches Inc. adds first Prevost to their fleet

New Orleans-based Lewis Coaches, Inc. recently took delivery of their first Prevost coach, a new H3-45 to complement their fleet of nine coaches. The family owned and operated company has been fully committed to providing outstanding charter service with an emphasis on safety since its foundation in 1960.

Lewis Coaches had been looking to grow their fleet to better serve their clientele, and a shift in the market provided Prevost with an opportunity to support. As director of operations Braden J. Lewis explained, “We have liked the simple, yet elegant design of Prevost motorcoaches for years. We felt that now, more than ever, it was time to do something different. After we learned that our preferred engine would no longer be offered in motorcoaches, Prevost came in and had our local diesel shop certified to work on the Volvo engine in their product. With many shops choosing not to work on motorcoaches, Prevost making sure we had serviceability in our region made the switch a no-brainer.”

Prevost shares Lewis Coaches’ longstanding focus on safety and providing a world-class passenger experience, so Prevost regional sales manager, Trey Hertel, worked diligently on a win-win solution that would highlight the benefits of choosing Prevost over the long term. With features including Cloud One seating, 360-degree cameras, and panoramic lighting, the H3-45 was a good fit for the Lewis Coaches’ fleet. Going the extra mile to ensure the availability of local service to keep the coach on the road for years to come clinched the deal.

“We have had a long relationship with Lewis Coaches through the South Central Motorcoach Association, and we know how important local service is to them. They have continued to grow in their market, and we wanted to be a part of that growth,” explained Hertel. “Building a new relationship with a local service facility makes things easier for Lewis Coaches, and it benefits other Prevost customers in the area.”

A dependable charter service provider since 1980, Lewis Coaches has expanded from the school bus service Earl Lewis, Sr. founded twenty years prior. The current leadership team now represents the second, third, and fourth generations of Lewises to run the company. Family is a value that runs deep throughout the company. In fact, all nine coaches are named in honor of current president Harold Lewis Sr.’s grandchildren: the new H3-45 is now known as Princess Arabella, or Bella for short.

“We’ve had Bella for about three months now, and we love the attention she gets from our drivers, customers, and friends on social media. We love the Cloud One seating, great luggage space, and the commanding stance the coach emits. We are excited about this new coach and cannot wait to see what the future holds with Lewis Coaches Inc. and Prevost!” Lewis said.