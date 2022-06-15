Masabi and Ibergex partner to bring Fare-Payments-as-a-Service to Mexican public transport market

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service (FPaaS) to public transport, today announced it has formed a strategic relationship with Ibergex, the Mexican transportation system integrator, to deliver ticketing and payment innovation to cities and transport authorities and operators across Mexico.

The partnership combines Masabi’s market leading ticketing platform with Ibergex’s service excellence and experience of the Mexican public transport market. The resulting world class alliance will accelerate the pace of innovation across the country, making paying for public transport easier, quicker, and more convenient for passengers, whilst reducing the cost and time to market of ticketing systems for public transport authorities and operators.

By working together, Masabi and Ibergex hope to help advance and digitize the traditional fare collection model in Mexico by combining SaaS and cloud computing to deliver FPaaS which is easy and quick to upgrade, enabling transport authorities and operators to continually benefit from the latest ticketing innovations such as Account Based Ticketing and Open Payments quickly and cost-effectively.

With over 140 authorities and operators across 9 countries, Masabi’s Justride is the world’s leading fare payments platform. It enables the delivery of the latest fare payment innovations quickly, using a platform which is constantly evolving and adding new features – such as Account-Based Ticketing and Contactless EMV. It also boasts the Justride SDK, which allows mobility companies such as Uber, Moovit, Jorudan and Transit app to add ticketing for public transport into their existing mobility apps. Justride also improves the journey experience for passengers, and also helps transport authorities keep up with the pace of technology change, while reducing the total cost of fare collection

“Fare-Payment-as-a-Service has revolutionized public transport around the globe, and Masabi has built its reputation upon helping customers benefit from reduced cost and better functionality, helping them make journeys simpler and safer” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We’re thrilled to be working with Ibergex in Mexico, a new territory for Masabi, and I’m sure that the combination of their experience, connections and local expertise coupled with our platform will help us to deliver products that will transform journeys in cities across the country.”

“Transport authorities and operators across Mexico are keen to begin the process of modernizing the way riders pay and interact with their services, streamlining journeys and increasing convenience and equity for the rider,” said Paulino Rodríguez, General Director at Ibergex. “We are thrilled to be working with Masabi to deliver a combined offering to Mexican transport authorities and operators while helping to improve the accessibility and discoverability of public transport services around Mexico.