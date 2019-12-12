Royal Excursion to expand service operations to include all of Michiana and Northwest Indiana

Royal Excursion, the leading charter bus and luxury transportation provider in Northern Indiana and serving the greater Midwest, is pleased to announce plans to expand the company’s service operations in all of Michiana and NW Indiana, including the lines connecting the University of Notre Dame and Chicago airports.

“We are very excited to deliver our cost-effective, eco-friendly, and customer-centric transportation services to more of our neighbors in Michigan and the northwestern part of Indiana,” said owner and President Shannon Kaser. “Our late-model fleet includes a number of amenities to ensure the comfort of our customers, including WiFi and power outlets.”

Royal Excursion offers a high-quality transportation alternative for customers that have traveled this route for many decades. With maintenance locations in Valparaiso, IN and Hammond, IN, Royal Excursion’s services run smoothly and with limited disruptions.

“This line, which is a vital transportation route that connects travelers from Northwestern Indiana and Chicagoland, has been part of our community for many years,” explained Kaser. “We are proud to ensure travelers continue to have a safe and cost-effective mode of transportation available to them.”

Royal Excursion plans to have the line operational starting in the next 60 days, or fewer. More information will be available to customers in the near future.

With this recent service extension, Royal Excursion continues to expand its footprint throughout the greater Midwest. The company acquired Ft. Wayne, IN-based Excursions Trailways in 2018. Excursions Trailways’ service lines include the United States and Canada, from its Ottawa, Ohio location. The company’s minicoach and school buses, driven by uniformed professionals trained in the Smith System, have been seamlessly integrated with Royal Excursion operations. All 64 employees from Excursions Trailways joined the Royal Excursion family.

Royal Excursion serves corporate, wedding, and group outings. Customers include semi-pro, collegiate and high-school athletic teams, church groups, students and family-focused groups. The company is also proudly certified by the United States Department of Defense and authorized to carry the men and women serving in the U.S. military, a distinction held by fewer than 10 percent of the motorcoach companies nationally.