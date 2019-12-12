Village Travel joins IMG network

The International Motorcoach Group (IMG) today announced that Village Travel, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas will join the private, invitation-only network.

“Village Travel is a wonderful addition to the IMG network, giving us expanded presence in key areas throughout Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri,” IMG President Bronwyn Wilson said. “As a family owned, quality operation Village Travel will add great value to our network and our customers.”

“At Village Travel, we’ve always looked at IMG as representing some of the best coach operators in the country,” Village Travel President and Owner Jeff Arensdorf, said. “We are excited to become a member of such a great group due to the driver training, networking and on-road support that IMG members provide to each other. Our geographic footprint fits into the existing network well, our membership will be a win-win!”