DART approves student pass contract with DCCCD

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has agreed to enter into a three-year student pass contract with Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD).

The DART board approved to continue offering transportation to more than 100,000 students for $2.7 million in annual revenue.

In 2016, the DART board authorized a pilot program to provide DART GoPass to all eligible DCCCD students after transportation was identified as one of the top enrollment barriers. The pilot program began in January 2017 and was set to expire next month.

Similar to existing partnerships with other colleges in the service area, such as SMU, UT Dallas and El Centro College, the new agreement:

Combines El Centro and all other DCCCD colleges into a single contract for greater efficiency and simplicity in administration;

Provides DART with a multi-year contract and additional revenue without additional costs;

Delivers the passes through DART’s nationally award-winning GoPass app;

Promotes partnering through DART’s Employer Pass program.

Since 2017, DCCCD saw a seven percent increase in campus enrollment and a 263% increase in DART passes issued, or more than 23,900.