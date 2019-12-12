Coors Light® Sponsors Free Rides for DART Passengers on New Year’s Eve

Coors Light® is partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Andrews Distributing to encourage North Texas residents and visitors to chill responsibly this New Year’s Eve. Coors Light Free Rides® will be available on all DART buses, trains and paratransit services as well as on Trinity Railway Express (TRE) trips between EBJ Union Station to CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 6 p.m. through the end service on New Year’s Eve.

“Chill is embedded within the Coors Light brand, and we focused on helping New Year’s Eve partygoers Chill Responsibly this year,” said Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for Molson Coors Beverage Co. “Partnerships with local organizations including DART and Andrews Distributing enable us to reduce the amount of drunk driving that occurs within the communities we operate.”

MillerCoors Free Rides programs have provided more than 90,000 safe rides to residents and visitors of the North Texas area since the program began locally in 2015. Since the inception of Coors Light Free Rides in 1987, the program has provided safe rides to more than 6.7 million people in 28 communities.

“DART is a safe and convenient option for getting around the North Texas area, and we’re proud to partner with Coors Light to further incentivize the community to ride for free on New Year’s Eve,” said Gary Thomas, President/Executive Director for Dallas Area Rapid Transit. “We hope people will take advantage of the free service and leave the driving to us.”

“The North Texas communities are near and dear to our hearts. Providing the Coors Light Free Rides to help keep our residents and visitors safe is always a point of pride for our company,” said David Holt, Andrews Distributing Executive Vice President of Marketing.

Free Rides will also be offered on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota and Phoenix. For more information, visit DART.org.