JTA Announces Board of Director Officer Positions for 2020

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors approved board officer positions for 2020 during the December 10 Board of Directors Meeting.

Kevin J. Holzendorf will serve a second term as Board Chair and Ari Jolly will remain as Board Vice Chair. Director Debbie Buckland was selected as Board Secretary and Director Ray Driver will serve as Board Treasurer.

Chairman Holzendorf was appointed to serve on the JTA Board by former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown in 2013 and reappointed by Mayor Lenny Curry to another four-year term in 2017. He served as Board Chair in 2019.

A lifelong Jacksonville resident, Holzendorf is an Account Manager at CISCO Systems, Inc. His professional career spans both the private and public sectors with experience in the accounting, financial services and technology industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Florida.

Vice Chair Jolly was appointed to the JTA Board in 2015 by Gov. Rick Scott and reappointed in 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She served as JTA Board Vice Chair in 2019.

She is Senior Assistant General Counsel at Florida Blue and provides corporate development as well as board governance support related to the various Florida Blue subsidiary and joint venture companies. Vice Chair Jolly is a graduate of Jacksonville University and the Florida State University College of Law and is an honors graduate from the Naval Legal Justice School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Director Buckland was appointed to the JTA Board in 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She is Market President for BB&T, now known as Truist Financial Corp. She also serves as the Chair of the JAX Chamber Board of Directors.

Director Driver was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the JTA Board in 2019. He is a founding partner of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow, representing clients in business acquisitions, dispositions and mergers, and provides ongoing counseling regarding business formation, corporate governance, contract law and ancillary legal issues.

About the JTA Board of Directors

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) governing body has seven members. Three members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, three members are appointed by Jacksonville’s Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, and the seventh member is the District Two Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Members serve a four-year term with the exception of the FDOT Secretary who serves the length of his/her employment in that position and can be re-appointed for an additional four years. The board members of the JTA are not entitled to compensation, but are reimbursed for travel and other expenses actually incurred in their duties as provided by law.

More information can be found at www.jtafla.com/about-jta/leadership/board-of-directors.