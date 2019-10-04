Roy Furo Assists Prevost Pre-owned Coach Sales Team

As Prevost continues to expand and enhance its pre-owned coach division, the company has called on Roy Furo, National Sales manager for the Volvo 9700, to also handle pre-owned coach sales in the northeast region.

Roy joined the Prevost team in 2017 and boasts 16 years of industry sales experience. “In addition to helping grow Volvo 9700 sales in North America over the past 2.5 years, I am excited to take on an additional role as Pre-owned Sales Manager in the Northeast,” says Furo. “I have worked in the Northeast Region for over 16 years and I am eager to assist in moving some of Prevost’s pre-owned inventory.”

“The pre-owned coach market is an excellent source operators can draw from to adjust their collective fleet-age,” Furo said. “Most end-user customers will not notice a significant difference between a 2019 coach and a well-kept 2015 model.”

“We believe Roy’s experience and knowledge of the industry will prove invaluable in assisting our team,” said Guillaume Charron, pre-owned coach sales director. “I believe he will help us grow sales in the U.S. Northeast region while providing excellent support to our customers.”