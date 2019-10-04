Home»Channels»Latest News»Complete Coach Works starts deliveries to Winston-Salem Transit Authority for 17 RTS Bus Rehabilitation Project

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce it has begun its deliveries of rehabilitated buses to Winston-Salem Transit Authority (Winston-Salem). The buses have undergone system overhauls at CCW’s newly established Memphis, Tennessee location. This new location strengthens CCW’s U.S. presence and offers a better service location for agencies in the Mid-Southern Region.

As part of an improvement plan with North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to mitigate traffic congestion, Winston-Salem will provide buses to NCDOT’s park and ride lots and enhance services on its exiting routes.

The rehab project includes either a rebuilt Cummins ISC 8.3 engine or a Detroit Series 50 EGR engine. Other CCW upgrades include rebuilding the ZF Ecomat transmission, installing new a ADA compliant wheelchair lift, LED destination signs, new seat insert upholstery, and all-new floors.

CCW is excited to work with Winston-Salem for the rehabilitation of its buses. “We appreciate the trust and confidence Winston-Salem has placed in us,” said Jay Raber, Regional Sales Manager of CCW. “The buses will provide years of dependable service while providing a large savings over acquiring new buses. We look forward to providing Winston-Salem with the rest of their RTS fleet.”

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is the largest U.S. bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company and the leading provider of a vast array of transportation solutions with over 30 years of dedicated service in the transportation industry. CCW is a pioneer in the business and strives to continually provide cleaner air through innovative design and engineering, resulting in the world’s first and only remanufactured all-electric battery powered bus. Regardless of how small or large the job, CCW provides an exceptionally experienced team of over 350 experts, committed to customer service and satisfaction.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) has been providing transportation services to Winston-Salem residents and visitors since 1972. With service Sunday through Saturday throughout the Winston-Salem community, WSTA is dedicated to providing the highest quality public transportation system possible. The Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) was created in 1972 when the City of Winston-Salem assumed operations from a private bus transportation system operated by the Safe Bus Company. With 30 weekly routes, operating between 5:30 am and 12:00 am Monday through Saturday and 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday, WSTA makes over 2 million passenger trips.

 

 

