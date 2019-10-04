New Flyer’s Jennifer McNeill named to Canada’s Clean50 sustainability leaders for 2020

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Jennifer McNeill, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, has been named an Honoree of Canada’s prestigious Clean50 list for 2020.

McNeill was honored during the Clean50 Summit held today in Toronto, Ontario, and hosted by Delta Management Group. The Clean50 individual awards recognize Canada’s leaders advancing sustainability and clean capitalism across sixteen categories for outstanding contribution to the clean energy economy, with the leader of each category declared part of the Clean16. McNeill was also named to the Clean16, as the category leader for Manufacturing and Transportation.

“McNeill was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among 50 Honorees selected from approximately 750 nominees from across Canada,” said Gavin Pitchford, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Management Group.

“It is a tremendous honor to represent the transportation industry’s efforts to provide clean, connected, resilient mass transit solutions to North American cities,” said Jennifer McNeill. “Our communities need sustainable transit options that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility. New Flyer has been on the cutting edge of zero-emission bus technology for decades, made possible by innovation and collaboration with transit agencies, industry regulators, suppliers, and technology companies. The future is bright, and I am truly proud to support the commitments that our cities are making to mitigate climate change and improve livability for their citizens.”

McNeill has advocated for, facilitated, and promoted zero-emission bus adoption in North America and spearheaded New Flyer’s support of smart city development through smart, sustainable, mobility solutions. She oversaw the development and opening of New Flyer’s Vehicle Innovation Center, and the launch of New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, reliable project management for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure deployment. She currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) and the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), as well as the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Transit Research Analysis Committee in Washington, DC.

“Jennifer has been an outstanding leader in our industry and organization for nearly eight years. Her ability to identify market opportunities, develop and execute new mobility solutions, and generate industry support and advocacy is unparalleled,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. “We are proud to call her one of our own, but more importantly, to have her at the forefront of zero-emission adoption. We congratulate Jennifer on this well-deserved recognition, and on her leadership of smart mobility across North America.”

McNeill is a transportation industry veteran with twenty-five years of experience, including transit bus manufacturing and aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul. She joined New Flyer in 2012, and advanced to her current role leading the sales and marketing operation while catalyzing zero- emission adoption and developing mobility solutions for transit agencies across North America. Prior to New Flyer, Jennifer held leadership positions in engineering, quality, sales, and business strategy with Standard Aero. She holds both a Mechanical Engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Manitoba and is an accredited professional engineer.

