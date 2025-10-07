Rochester’s Regional Transit Service Launches Open Payments with Masabi, Allowing Riders to Pay with a Tap of a Mobile Wallet or Contactless Credit or Debit Card

Regional Transit Service (RTS), the largest subsidiary of Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA), and Masabi, the global leader in enterprise-grade SaaS fare collection for public transit, today announced the launch of Open Payments across the RTS network. Riders can now tap a contactless Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay to pay for fares, with no need to pre-register or purchase a ticket in advance, while automatically receiving the benefits of fare capping for RTS Connect rides.

The launch of Open Payments builds on RTS’ pioneering partnership with Masabi, which saw the implementation of Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) in November 2020, along with the introduction of the RTS Go smartcard and RTS Go mobile app. This latest enhancement introduces a new level of flexibility and convenience to RTS riders.

The Open Payments option means riders can tap to pay with contactless credit or debit cards, or mobile wallets, and will automatically benefit from fare capping at the same rates as existing RTS Go users: $1 per ride, no more than $3 per day, and a maximum of $56 per month. Through the account linking feature, riders can also link their payment card to a transit account, unlocking access to trip history, entitlement-based pricing, and other account-based benefits.

“This exciting innovation as an added form of fare payment is a game-changer for current and potential customers,” said RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “The goal is to make it as easy and seamless as possible for customers to pay to ride the bus. Hopefully this becomes one less worry for those who say they never carry cash or don’t know how to buy a fare in order to try public transit.”

“This launch continues RTS’s leadership in fare innovation, building on the agency’s early adoption of Account-Based Ticketing,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “Now with Open Payments, we’re delivering on the promise of a fully integrated fare system that’s easier to use and more equitable for everyone. We’re proud to help RTS make transit more convenient, efficient, and rider-friendly.”

Masabi’s platform enables agencies to deliver a seamless and inclusive contactless experience – supporting contactless bank cards and mobile payments, as well as smart cards, barcodes, mobile tickets, and cash, all from a single back office. The open payments module offers concession support via account linking, portable L3 certification, Cash App Card support for unbanked riders, open APIs for full data access, and flexibility over acquiring models and Merchant of Record setup.

This launch marks Masabi’s sixth Open Payments launch across three continents, reinforcing its position as a global leader in flexible, account-based fare collection.