Gray Line Tennessee named 2025 IMG Operator of the Year

Gray Line Tennessee was recently honored with the International Motorcoach Group (IMG) Operator of the Year Award during the Group’s Annual Strategic Alliance Meeting, held in Richmond, VA.

“This recognition reflects the dedication, hard work, and passion of every single member of the Gray Line Tennessee team,” Chuck Abbott, CEO and President of Gray Line Tennessee, said. “We are deeply honored to receive this award from IMG, an organization that represents the highest standards in our industry. Our Mission, Vision, and Values all hinge on providing safe, reliable, and exceptional transportation experiences, and this award confirms that commitment.”

Each year, the name of the winner is kept a closely guarded secret until a motorcoach wrapped in a custom IMG Operator of the Year design is unveiled. This year, when the Gray Line Tennessee motorcoach arrived, it was wrapped in a tribute to the company’s Nashville roots. The design features the city’s skyline, the Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and other Nashville landmarks, symbolizing the company’s deep connection to the community it serves.

“Gray Line Tennessee has been a cornerstone of the Nashville transportation community for more than 50 years, offering a wide range of services including sightseeing tours, charter services, shuttle operations, and specialty transportation solutions,” according to a press release.

“This award is a profound tribute to our founders, Chris and Dennis Levering,” Kristin Levering, Vice President of Sales and Operations, said. “They started Gray Line Tennessee in 1973 with a vision to create not just a business, but a legacy of exceptional tourism and lasting relationships. Their foundation of integrity, hard work, and a deep commitment to the Nashville community has guided our path for success.”

The release added: “The IMG Motorcoach Operator of the Year Award is presented annually to a member company that demonstrates operational excellence, innovation, safety leadership, and outstanding contributions to the industry. Selection is based on nominations from IMG members and evaluation by previous award recipients.”