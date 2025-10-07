MCI names Remi Levesque as Regional Vice President of Coach Sales for Canada

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. and North America’s motorcoach leader, offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, today announced the appointment of Remi Levesque as Regional Vice President, New and Pre-Owned Coach Sales, Canada.

Remi transitions into the sales role after more than a decade with MCI’s technical and parts support teams, most recently serving as Regional Product Support Manager, based out of Montreal, Canada. Remi now leads MCI coach sales for the private market in all of Canada.

“Remi is going to make a very positive impact in this position,” said Tim Barnes, Vice President of Private Sector Sales. “His product knowledge, strong customer relationships, and previous roles on the MCI team make this an easy transition. The MCI sales approach separates us in the industry, and Remi has already been a big part of this strategy for years.”

Remi joined MCI 11 years ago, serving in multiple technical leadership positions, including Technical Solutions Manager for Eastern Canada. Before joining MCI, he gained hands-on experience as a technician in the heavy-duty vehicle sector and later advanced to shop manager for a motorcoach operator. His industry background provides him with a deep understanding of operator needs, from the service bay to the sales floor.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role,” said Levesque. “Over the past 11 years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with many customers in Canada. I look forward to building on those relationships and creating new ones, while continuing MCI’s tradition of delivering exceptional service, innovative transportation solutions, and long-term value to our customers.”

Remi speaks English and French, bringing a proven track record of customer-first support to MCI’s Canadian operator base. He succeeds Scotty Kesseler, who has departed the company to pursue new opportunities.