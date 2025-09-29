East Bay Small Operators Applaud Passage of SB 63

East Bay bus transit operators County Connection, LAVTA (Wheels), Tri Delta Transit, and WestCAT applaud California lawmakers for approving the Connect Bay Area Act, Senate Bill 63 (SB 63). The bill paves the way for a regional funding measure that could stabilize transit service for millions of Bay Area riders, including thousands who depend daily on the Tri-Valley and Contra Costa County’s bus systems.

SB 63 authorizes a Public Transit Revenue Measure to be placed on the November 2026 ballot if sufficient voter signatures are collected. The measure would establish a half-cent sales tax in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties, and a one-cent sales tax in San Francisco, creating a sustainable funding stream to preserve and expand essential transit service.

“This is a turning point for East Bay bus operators,” said Bill Churchill, General Manager of County Connection. “For too long, bus operators like ours have stretched every dollar just to maintain basic service. SB 63 has the potential to provide stable, long-term funding that allows us to maintain essential services and respond to new demands. With this support, we can better serve our riders, reduce congestion, and meet climate goals.”

For smaller transit agencies, SB 63 could mean the difference between cutting essential services and building a system that meets the needs of a changing region.

“SB 63 gives our communities a chance to secure reliable funding that ensures students can get to school, seniors can access essential services, and workers can depend on us to reach their jobs,” said Christy Wegener, Executive Director of the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, provider of Wheels services. “It’s about protecting the everyday trips that keep the Tri-Valley moving.”

Without new revenue, many East Bay operators would face difficult decisions about reducing service – cuts that would hit transit-dependent riders the hardest.

“The mobility needs of Contra Costa County’s most vulnerable populations depend on frequent, safe and reliable bus service,” said Rashidi Barnes, CEO of Tri Delta Transit. “SB 63 is a vital step toward ensuring we can provide equitable, safe, and consistent transportation in Eastern Contra Costa—where transit is essential to both economic mobility and quality of life. This bill brings real hope to the people we serve.”

“WestCAT plays a unique role in connecting riders in Western Contra Costa to the broader Bay Area,” said Rob Thompson, General Manager of WestCAT. “Sustainable funding from SB 63 means we can protect these lifeline services, expand where demand is growing, and invest in cleaner, greener buses. It’s a smart investment in equity, the economy, and the environment.”

The Tri-Valley and Contra Costa transit partners extend appreciation to Senators Scott Wiener and Jesse Arreguin for authoring the legislation, Governor Gavin Newsom for his leadership, and the region’s legislative delegation for continued support of transit riders.