Roam launches first of its kind accessible buses

Roam Public Transit has introduced four new innovative, accessible commuter coaches for travel between Lake Louise and Banff. The new buses began use on the Lake Louise Express route (Route 8X) on May 17, 2019.

“The Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission (BVRTSC) is proud to introduce our most accessible buses yet. The new MCI Commuter Coaches will change what it means for residents and visitors to travel by transit between Lake Louise and Banff, especially for our passengers using a range of mobility devices,” Davina Bernard, chair of BVRTSC, said. “As a Commission, we strive to provide accessible transit because we believe everyone should have the opportunity to use Roam. And as such, we are confident these new buses will make a positive impact on all of our users.”

The new Motor Coach Industries D45 CRT LE Commuter Coach model features an ergonomically designed spiral entryway, curb-level ramp, and second door that opens into a first-of-its-kind, low-entry vestibule offering comfort and access for all passengers. These state-of-the-art vehicles offer a quality of service worthy of the National Parks experience.

“In the design phase of the D45 CRT LE, MCI engaged several volunteers from people with disabilities advocacy groups. They overwhelmingly endorsed the low entry vestibule concept, citing the increased freedom, boarding ease and the stress-free riding environment,” Chad Sadowy, VP of sales for Canada West Region, said. “It’s the kind of praise you like to hear when designing a next-generation coach and we anticipate the same kind of approval from passengers riding with Roam.”

The new buses continue to help with BVRTSC’s mission of moving people throughout the Bow Valley and Banff National Park too, which has continued support from the Commission’s municipal partners such as Town of Banff, Town of Canmore, and Improvement District 9 as well as Parks Canada and other organizations such as Banff & Lake Louise Tourism.

“Parks Canada is proud of its collaborative partnerships with the BVRTSC, the Town of Banff, and Banff & Lake Louise Tourism,” Greg Danchuk, acting field unit superintendent of Banff National Park, said. “Together, we are providing long-term, sustainable solutions for travel and transit in Banff National Park and supporting improved access to exceptional experiences for visitors.”

“We are thrilled there will be even easier access to transit for visitors and residents across Banff and Lake Louise. It’s a great way we can enjoy the national park while ensuring we’re helping to preserve it as we contribute to reduced single vehicles on the roadways,” Banff & Lake Louise Tourism President and CEO Leslie Bruce said.

This release originally appeared on the Roam Transit website. You can view it here.