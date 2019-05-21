DOT Announces More Than $423 Million in Funding Availability for Buses Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced the opportunity to apply for approximately $423.3 million in Fiscal Year 2019 competitive grant funding for transit bus projects. The Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program is authorized to improve the condition of bus infrastructure by funding the replacement and rehabilitation of buses and related facilities.

“This significant transit investment will help communities throughout our country modernize their bus fleets and create more efficient, cleaner transportation options,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said.

Projects eligible for this funding opportunity include those that would replace, rehabilitate, lease or purchase buses and related equipment. Other eligible projects involve purchasing, rehabilitating, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities, such as buildings for bus storage and maintenance.

“Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “This program is an excellent opportunity for communities to enhance the safety and reliability of their buses and improve mobility for their residents.”

FTA will award the grants to eligible recipients, including fixed route bus operators, states and local governmental entities that operate fixed route bus service and Indian tribes. Projects will be evaluated by criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. As required by law, the program allocates a minimum of 10 percent of its funding to rural bus needs. The application period will close on June 21, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Federal public transportation law (49 USC § 5339(b)) authorizes FTA’s competitive Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program through FY 2020.

In the previous round of grants, the FY 2018 Buses and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program funded 107 projects in 50 states and territories totaling $366.2 million.

This release originally appeared on the FTA website. You can view it here.