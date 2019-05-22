Transit Signal Priority Project Approved by DART

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board approved Tuesday interlocal agreements with several cities for the operation of a 5-year Transit Signal Priority (TSP) pilot program for buses.

The $2.9 million program for the cities of Dallas, Garland, Farmers Branch, Addison, Carrollton, Richardson and Plano will reduce or eliminate unnecessary stops at signalized intersections starting in 2020.

TSP technology favors buses by allowing a green light extension or an early green light along rapid bus corridors, corridors with traffic congestion and corridors with efficiency issues. DART plans to install and maintain the equipment along Belt Line, Hampton, Buckner and Spring Creek Parkway corridors serving Routes 211, 402, 403, 453 and 467.

Benefits of TSP include reduced traffic signal delays, elimination of additional buses to address schedule issues and improved on-time performance that will allow DART to provide consistent and reliable service.

This release originally appeared on the DART website. You can view it here.