RATP Dev USA Welcomes Jon Stevens as Chief Financial Officer

RATP Dev USA, the North American subsidiary of the global transportation provider, recently announced the appointment of Jon Stevens, former vice president and controller at BNSF Railway Company, as the chief financial officer of RATP Dev USA.

“I am pleased to welcome Jon to the RATP Dev family. His wealth of experience in the railroad industry will add significant value to the next phase of our company’s evolution,” Blaine Rigler, RATP Dev USA president and CEO, said. “Jon’s dedication to excellence will ensure we further improve efficiencies across the organization while continuing to provide the outstanding service our customers have come to expect from RATP Dev.”

Prior to joining RATP Dev USA, Stevens was with BNSF for over 16 years in a variety of roles. During his time with BNSF, he led a team of about 400 employees in multiple locations responsible for planning, accounting and budgeting for a company with revenues in excess of $20 billion and net income in excess of $5 billion. In his role as vice president and controller, he was a member of the BNSF leadership team, which included about 30 of the top leaders in the company of over 40,000 employees. Prior to BNSF, Stevens worked as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.

“I am excited to join the RATP Dev USA family as an integral part of the outstanding leadership team,” Stevens said. “As the company continues to grow and expand, astute financial planning and continuous analysis are critical to our success.”

