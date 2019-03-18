MCI Promotes Brian Lichter to Director of Pre-Owned Coach Sales

Motor Coach Industries (MCI) elevated a longtime expert in motorcoach sales and financing to expand the industry’s leading pre-owned sales operation.

Brian Lichter, who has represented MCI in both pre-owned and new coach sales, has been named director of pre-owned coach sales, a new position. Lichter will be responsible for leading MCI’s pre-owned sales team and will be based in the Des Plaines, Illinois MCI sales and service center. He reports to Mike Apple, MCI vice president of pre-owned coaches and MCI service centers.

Lichter first joined MCI as a pre-owned coach sales representative in Des Plaines in 1997. He left MCI for a position to finance motorcoaches and other heavy-duty vehicles in 2004, returning in 2011 to new coach sales. Lichter moved to pre-owned coach sales in 2017 as a regional vice president responsible for customers in the north central U.S.

“Brian has the diverse skill set and experience best suited to lead our pre-owned team, and we’re fortunate to promote from within,” Apple said. “As an OEM, MCI’s sales model allows customers more choices to one-stop shop with coaches, parts, service and training. MCI’s inventory is second-to-none because our reputation is built on knowing operators who really care for and maintain what we resell. Brian has helped build these relationships and these important standards, and it is our intention to take this business even further.”

“Our customer-centric team makes all the difference, and MCI has the best,” Lichter said. “Pre-owned offers an affordable and reliable option that can help both small and large operators grow strategically. The better you know the coaches, the more skilled you are at finding the best option for each customer. And MCI knows pre-owned — if we don’t have it, we know exactly how to find it because we have the best relationships in this business.”

MCI offers its pre-owned coaches in two inventory categories. MCI Pre-Owned Select+ coaches are later-model MCI vehicles sold with a 60-day warranty including 60-day / 30,000-mile scheduled service. Deal coaches represent the lowest-priced selections on a variety of pre-owned coach makes and models.

MCI carries pre-owned inventory at its seven MCI service center locations across the U.S. and Canada, where customers have access to expert service with factory trained technicians, maintenance and repair expertise and OEM parts through NFI Parts satellite warehouse locations at each site. And every MCI service center now offers two pre-owned loaner coaches to help operators keep up their schedules.

‘With support from MCI’s Financial Services team; 24/7 roadside assistance, technical call center service managed in-house and MCI Academy online training opportunities for drivers, technicians and staff, there is no need to look for a pre-owned coach anywhere else,” Apple said.

This release originally appeared on the MCI website. You can view it here.