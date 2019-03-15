Q’STRAINT & Sure-Lok Continued Sponsorship of the NAPT Special Needs Transportation Award

Q’STRAINT/Sure-Lok is proud to announce its continuing support of the annual National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) Special Needs Transportation Award. This award was established to give special recognition to an outstanding individual specifically involved in the direct delivery of service in the area of special needs transportation.

NAPT’s Annual Awards Program is designed to honor a student transportation professional for helping make school transportation the safest, most effective way for the 26 million children who utilize pupil transportation to get to and home from school each day.

“We were thrilled when Q’STRAINT/Sure-Lok offered to enhance the NAPT® Special Needs Transportation award benefits,” Barry Suddut, NAPT president, said. “The addition of free training – for an entire district – demonstrates their commitment to the student transportation industry in general, and particularly the dedicated, hard-working people that provide specialized transportation to students with disabilities.”

Who can be nominated for the award?

Transportation directors, supervisors, drivers, aides and other auxiliary personnel with a minimum of three years of experience in the area of special needs transportation are eligible for nomination. The candidate must have been a member of NAPT for a minimum of three (3) years. The application deadline is July 30, 2019 and the winner will be announced on or around October 1, 2019. Applications can be submitted online.

The winner will receive full delegate registration to the NAPT Conference & Trade Show as well as their hotel accommodations to attend the conference, an allowance for meals not covered by the conference and travel reimbursement so that they can attend this year’s conference. They will also receive a $500 grant for additional education. This year, Q’STRAINT/Sure-Lok is happy to announce they will also provide free enrollment for the winner’s entire district in its online training course, Securement 101: Basic Wheelchair Training, a product of its Training AQADEMY.

This release originally appeared on the Q’STRAINT website. You can read the original release in full here.