RATP Dev USA Secures Visalia Transit Contract, Expands Footprint in California

RATP Dev USA, a leader in public transit operations, has been awarded a significant new contract to manage the Visalia Transit system in California. This five-year contract, which includes the potential for five additional option years, begins on October 1, 2024, and represents a major milestone for the company, marking its largest contract in the state.

Under the new agreement, RATP Dev USA will oversee 85 vehicles and provide a diverse range of services, including fixed route, paratransit, commuter, park shuttle, and a brand-new micro transit service. The system will be supported by a dedicated team of 165 employees, furthering RATP Dev USA’s commitment to providing quality transit services that enhance quality of life.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in delivering safe, reliable, and innovative transportation services to Visalia,” said Wess Cruz, Director of Operations for the West Region. “This contract allows us to expand our reach in California and implement forward-thinking solutions that will benefit the community, including the launch of a new micro transit service.”

This contract reinforces RATP Dev USA’s growing presence in California, supporting the state’s ambitious environmental goals. The company is committed to aligning with California’s focus on reducing transportation emissions and promoting alternative fuels.

“This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to California’s leadership in sustainable transportation,” said Matt Booterbaugh, CEO of RATP Dev USA. “We look forward to providing innovative solutions that align with the state’s environmental priorities, including the adoption of alternative fuel technologies and services that support carbon reduction efforts.”

With this contract, RATP Dev USA continues to build its presence in California and across the United States, leveraging its global expertise to support communities with safe, united, caring, effective, and daring transit solutions.