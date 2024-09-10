INIT to Supply Advanced Charge Management Solution to New York MTA Using CarMedialab Technology

In partnership with New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Guth DeConzo Construction Management, INIT will supply a cloud-based charge management solution using CarMedialab technologies to New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). This smart charging project will support MTA’s electrification plans in one of the world’s largest cities.

The project aims to transform four depots across New York with cutting-edge charge management technology, paving the way for the city’s electric future. In the initial phase, approximately 255 charging points will be installed. As the project progresses, an additional 500 charging points will be added, supporting the plan to expand the charging infrastructure for a fleet of 5,800 electric buses by 2040. This transition, according to the MTA, is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 500,000 metric tons annually, marking a significant step towards a cleaner New York.

The New York Power Authority is managing the charging infrastructure installation.

A key component of the project is the installation of local controllers in each of the six depots. These local controllers ensure that the charging process continues reliably even without an internet connection. This allows intelligent charging of the electric buses in the event of server failures or network issues.

“We are excited to partner with INIT and CarMedialab to bring advanced electric bus charge management to such a pivotal project in New York City,” said Stuart Culver, Director of Construction Management at Guth DeConzo.

Another key element of the project is the integration of various standard interfaces to ensure smooth communication and interoperability between different systems. This includes connecting the Yard Management System (YMS) and the CAD/AVL system for seamless coordination and monitoring. The project also supports automatic preconditioning of electric buses, ensuring they are prepared for operation. Additionally, the MODBUS interface will be implemented for effective substation monitoring, enabling precise control of energy flows. This comprehensive integration ensures efficient management of the charging infrastructure, contributing to the reliable operation of the electric bus fleet.

“We are proud to work with MTA New York and Guth DeConzo to bring our expertise in electric bus charge management to such an important project,” said Maximilian Haag, Head of Sales Public Transport at CarMedialab. “Our solution not only supports the expansion of a sustainable transportation infrastructure, but also contributes to the efficiency and reliability of MTA’s daily operations.”