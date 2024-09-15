Is Your Surveillance Video Useable?

In a time when technology seems to be changing at an extremely fast pace, we as an industry should stop and reflect on what this means to public transit. It seems that every day a new vendor pops up with the latest in passenger information system, scheduling software, passenger counters, maintenance software, etc.

By Harry White and Lynn White

Many times, these technologies are truly innovative and ready to be adopted and embraced by not only the public transit industry but also by the greater public itself. We in Public Transit serve the community and above all, are trusted with the safety of our customers and the safety of our operators and staff. With this in mind, the on-board video system that you choose can be the difference between quickly identifying a dangerous situation and reacting in real time or having to wait for a hard drive to be pulled from a vehicle when it returns to the yard.

Now – we have all seen the “grainy” low resolution images that have become common place on local news. For the most part the public transit industry is in a much better place than your local retailer in that many systems are now using high-definition cameras to capture incidents onboard and around your vehicles. Not only are faces and identifying characteristics clearer, but with video quality up to 4K, being able to zoom in to get license plates is not only possible, but common.

We, at TSI Video, believe that partnering with our customers to identify their specific needs, then designing a system that not only works for them now, but is scalable and can grow and adapt along with the agency, is the key to a successful relationship. So, how does an agency ensure that the video system they choose is going to be that partner that will work hand in hand to provide high quality video surveillance through the years? We suggest talking to your peers.

At TSI Video, our customers are our best representation of our commitment to Public Transit and our mission to provide premiere on-board video surveillance solutions to the public transit Industry. TSI Video demonstrates its commitment to being “Buy America” compliant by having the TSI Nexus suite of products designed, manufactured, and assembled in Pennsylvania just a short drive from our offices. TSI sets itself apart as the only vendor in the industry to wholly own the intellectual properties of both the video recorders we supply and the backend software. This provides a distinct advantage for TSI customers as we manage and control product life cycles, backwards compatibility, and new features. Partnering with TSI Video ensures you are working with a company that provides cutting edge technical advances and innovations while prioritizing customer service and satisfaction.

Harry White and Lynn White provide sales and marketing for TSI Video. For more information, please visit www.TSIVideo.com