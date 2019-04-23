Q’STRAINT Now Offers a Personal Mobility Docking Station Online Certification Course

As more mobility passengers are transitioning to personal vehicles from travel on mainstream, fixed-route transit systems like city buses, Q’STRAINT has responded to this growing demand — through training — by now offering the QLK-150 Online Certification Course.

The U.S. mobility passenger population is expected to grow 120 percent by 2022, and an increasing number of people in this segment are choosing to outfit their personal vehicles to accommodate wheelchair occupant travel.

Q’STRAINT, the manufacturer of the most innovative solutions to advance the safety and effectiveness of wheelchair passenger travel, has responded accordingly by creating the QLK-150 Online Certification Course. This highly interactive course teaches technicians best practices to properly install and service QLK-150 docking station.

The interactive online course provides a comprehensive overview of the QLK-150 docking system and its installation.

The course is geared for all mobility technicians who install products like the QLK-150. It is also the perfect fit for personal mobility dealer staff and sales representatives. As an added perk, the online certification class satisfies the requirements for industry quality assurance programs.

The course teaches students to understand how docking systems operate as well as the proper techniques to safely secure an independent wheelchair passenger.

All lessons conclude with a quiz to ensure each student has a complete understanding of the course’s subject material in order for them to become experts on all the inner workings of the QLK-150 docking station.

Some Highlights of The Course:

A general overview of docking system securement and how it works

Proper docking station and interface bracket crash testing

Wheelchair Interface Bracket installation

Occupant securement use

Docking system testing

Students who pass the course will receive a certificate of completion that is valid for two years.

This release originally appeared on the Q’STRAINT website. You can view it here.