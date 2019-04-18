Stertil-Koni Celebrates Record Results, Showcases Product Innovation at 23rd Annual Distributor Meeting

Heavy-duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni recently celebrated record results at its 23rd Annual Distributors Meeting, held in historic Annapolis, Maryland.

There, at a four-day event themed “Together We Prosper,” the company showcased product enhancements, new technologies and spotlighted major accomplishments of its extensive distributor network, which spans North America.

In an address before the gathering, Stertil-Koni President Jean DellAmore underscored the meeting’s theme, noting that the average tenure of a Stertil-Koni distributor is 14 years.

“Our success is truly a collective achievement — one in which we have prospered together by offering superior heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems, all backed by the most knowledgeable and dedicated distributor team in the industry,” DellAmore said. “We can deliver world-class engineering coupled with top-shelf local expertise. It is an approach without parallel in our sector.”

The gathering also featured the latest product updates, hands-on training with all equipment, break-out sessions and even advanced courses on the installation and servicing of Stertil-Koni’s product line, which includes the broadest range of ALI-certified heavy-duty vehicle lifts in the entire industry.

Stertil-Koni also reported that 100 percent of its distributors were in attendance at the meeting, including the company’s long-standing distributor principal of Syosset, New York-based D.L. Carr Associates, Ed Carr. He is a very youthful, active and successful octogenarian.

“From a broader perspective, this was an extremely energized meeting that reinforced our core expertise: the heavy-duty vehicle lifting space,” DellAmore said. “In that way, our Stertil-Koni team and dedicated distributors, each of which has an exclusive territory, is laser-focused on this essential and growing business sector across North America.”

The company also noted there was tremendous excitement among the attendees regarding multiple ground-breaking advances Stertil-Koni will be introducing over the next 12 months, including its award-winning Mobile Column Lifts.

“It has been an exciting year of growth, innovation and product development and we know there is much more for us to accomplish in the months and years ahead,” DellAmore said.

