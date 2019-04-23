Optimus Ride to Deliver Self-Driving Shuttles in NY and CA

Optimus Ride, a leading self-driving vehicle technology company, announced plans to deploy its self-driving systems at two sites: the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a 300-acre modern industrial park with over 400 manufacturing businesses and 9,000 people working on site, and Paradise Valley Estates, a private 80-acre, nonprofit Life Plan Community located in Fairfield, California.

Optimus Ride will provide residents and workers at both sites with access to efficient and convenient self-driving mobility within defined, geofenced areas. With these new programs, Optimus Ride will be operating deployments in four U.S. states.

Slated to launch in the second quarter of 2019, Optimus Ride’s deployment at the Brooklyn Navy Yard will be the first commercial self-driving vehicle program in the state of New York. Optimus Ride will deploy self-driving vehicles on the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s private roads, providing a loop shuttle service to connect NYC Ferry passengers to Flushing Avenue outside the Yard’s perimeter.

“We are excited to announce not one, but two self-driving vehicle deployments,” Ryan Chin, CEO and co-founder of Optimus Ride, said. “Working with leading developments and communities like Paradise Valley Estates and the Brooklyn Navy Yard enable us to further our mission to transform mobility. We’re pleased to be the first company to launch a self-driving vehicle program in the state of New York and, having now announced three deployments in the first quarter of 2019, we are well positioned as the leader in self-driving systems for geofenced areas.”

“The Brooklyn Navy Yard has long been a center of innovation and we are very pleased to announce our plans to deploy Optimus Ride’s self-driving system this summer. Optimus Ride’s self-driving system will provide efficient transportation for the thousands of commuters who work at the Yard,” David Ehrenberg, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, said.

Paradise Valley Estates will welcome the Optimus Ride vehicle system onto its private, gated community this summer. During the initial phase of the program at Paradise Valley Estates, the primary service will be to provide prospective residents with self-driving tours of the community. Additionally, residents will be able to access Optimus Ride through its reservation and on-demand ride services to travel to-and-from their friends’ homes, as well as travel to the community/health center, and access outdoor activities within the property.

“We are constantly exploring new ways of innovating within our industry,” Kevin Burke, CEO of Paradise Valley Estates, said. “With Optimus Ride’s self-driving system, we can attract an increasingly tech savvy population seeking independent mobility. It also improves the daily experiences and the quality of life for our residents by enabling them to travel easily and safely throughout our community.”

This release originally appeared on the Optimus Ride website. You can view it here.