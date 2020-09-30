Public and private sector leaders call congress to act on COVID relief

COVID RELIEF NOW, a new coalition of nearly 200 major public and private sector groups across the U.S., today called for “No Recess without Relief” imploring Congress to not leave town for the 2020 elections without passing additional COVID economic relief – stating millions of jobs and survival of small businesses as well as vital government services are on the line.

The coalition stated that if Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.

“It is imperative that Congress provide aid to those industries that are in the most need, including the motorcoach industry, in the next relief bill they pass,” said American Bus Association president and CEO Peter Pantuso. “Like many industries, the bus industry is on the verge of collapse with most of our 3,000 small, family owned businesses at risk of closing forever. We have seen our nearly 100,000 industry jobs lost since March. Bus drivers, administrative personnel, mechanics, tour directors, accountants and all the other highly skilled workers that help this industry provide safe and reliant transportation want to come back to work, they want to make a living again. The only way we bring workers back is through a lifeline from Congress to help our businesses stay open.”

COVID RELIEF NOW COALITION LETTER TO CONGRESS

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer and Leader McCarthy,

We are writing to implore you to reach a bipartisan deal on legislation to prevent catastrophic economic harm that would result if Congress does not pass additional emergency relief before adjourning for the election. Support for furloughed or laid off employees, critical infrastructure, small businesses, educational institutions, first responders, and all state and local governments that are addressing the ongoing public health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are priorities we strongly believe require an immediate and unified response from our federal government.

The undersigned groups represent a diverse cross section of our country and our economy, with the public and private sectors coming together to respectfully demand that Democrats and Republicans alike come together to pass additional COVID economic relief legislation.

This is a pivotal moment. Congress needs to rise to the occasion and cast partisanship aside to provide a lifeline to get through this pandemic. Congress’ failure to act now will result in negative economic ramifications that will reverberate for decades.

Thank you for your continued hard work and tireless leadership during these unprecedented times.

Sincerely,

The COVID RELIEF NOW Coalition