Metro Transit selects New Flyer with an award of zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, has delivered two pilot buses to Metro Transit as part of a contract awarded to New Flyer for 14 Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, sixty-foot heavy-duty transit buses (28 equivalent units or “EUs”). To support the deployment, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ was awarded an $8.72 million contract from Bi-State Development, the operator of Metro Transit, for the construction of battery-electric bus charging infrastructure.

The procurement, led by Metro Transit and supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, will integrate zero-emission vehicles to supplement the existing MetroBus fleet – becoming the first deployed into regular permanent service in the Metro Transit system.

“This is a landmark investment in American infrastructure and zero-emission technology, and we’re pleased to provide sustainable mobility solutions through buses, technology, and infrastructure,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. “Metro is leading sustainable mobility and shaping the community’s quality of life for the better. Together, we’re making the evolution to electric a reality for greater St. Louis.”

New Flyer’s Infrastructure Solutions team is partnering with Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City-based national engineering firm, as well as local teams and experts to complete the planning, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of both long-range depot charging and on-route rapid charging infrastructure.

“Battery electric buses represent our commitment to creating a more environmentally and economically efficient transit system. We will begin the shift to a leaner and greener operation, not just with the battery electric buses but with infrastructure and our operating facilities,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro Transit Executive Director. “We want the best for our region and are looking

toward building long-term sustainable mobility options. With New Flyer, we know we can count on quality buses and leading zero-emission technology to provide clean, quiet transportation.”

Metro Transit provides public transportation in the greater St. Louis region with more than 30 million boardings per year. Metro is committed to moving the St. Louis region into the future with efficient, clean, and affordable transportation solutions that help connect its passengers with the important destinations in their lives.

Bi-State Development operates the Metro Transit public transportation system for the greater St. Louis region, providing MetroBus, MetroLink light rail, Metro Call-A-Ride paratransit services in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Bi-State Development also owns and operates St. Louis Downtown Airport, the Gateway Arch Riverboats, the trams at the Gateway Arch, and the region’s freight district – the St. Louis Regional Freightway.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ is dedicated to providing safe, reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite infrastructure services include support, master planning, project management, engineering, construction, energy optimization, and commissioning to help ensure a successful transition to battery-electric mobility. To date, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions has installed over 150 smart chargers across North America.