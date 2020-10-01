CCW awarded contract to supply rehabbed buses to Capital Area Transit

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it was recently awarded a contract from Capital Area Transit (CAT) to supply two rehabbed 60′ articulated New Flyer buses.

In the post COVID-19 world, agencies such as CAT seek ways to mitigate the risk to its passengers and drivers. In doing so, CAT has partnered with CCW to provide them with the utmost protection and deliver a more comfortable passenger, and driver experience. The 60′ articulated vehicles will provide more space for riders to enhance social distancing. The rehabbed buses will also improve the reliability of bus service throughout Harrisburg, PA.

“We recently earned the American Public Transit Association’s Health and Safety Commitment seal. It means we are committed to keeping transit safe during COVID-19. Riders rely on us and it is our shared responsibility to assist in protecting them. If we can add any more space to the vehicles to increase distancing between passengers, then that’s the right course of action. We are an essential service and it’s critical that we keep the region moving forward,” said CAT Executive Director, Richard H. Farr.

Work will be performed at CCW’s headquarters located in Riverside, CA. The buses will be equipped with Cummins Recon ISL engines and rebuilt Allison transmissions. Upgrades include new driver seats, reupholstered and repainted passenger seats, new interior and exterior LED lighting, and ADA compliant wheelchair ramps. Additional work includes new brakes and suspensions, steering components, and destination signs.

“CCW looks forward to our ongoing partnership with Capital Area Transit,” states Brad Carson, Director of Sales and Marketing of CCW, “Our top concern is ensuring our customers can provide safe and reliable transportation, in a cost-effective manner, during this unprecedented time. We believe these buses will be a great addition to their fleet! We commend CAT in taking extra precaution for the safety of their riders and the community it serves.”