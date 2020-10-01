CCW delivers final remanufactured bus to Josephine Community Transit

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it has made the final delivery to Josephine Community Transit (Josephine). The project included supplying and rehabilitating two 35ft Gillig buses.

The project supports the City of Josephine and its efforts to enrich the passenger experience. The work was completed at CCW’s headquarters in Riverside, CA. The job specifics included the installment of Cummins ISL Recon engines and rebuilt Allison transmissions. CCW also installed new floorings, ADA wheelchair ramps, driver seats, as well as updated interior and exterior LED lighting. In addition, the buses were painted a sleek and stylish blue to reflect Josephine’s branding.

“The buses look remarkable, just like brand new buses,” said Regional Sales Manager at CCW, Jim Paul. “These vehicles were not only economically convenient for Josephine Community Transit, but also helps sustain the environment for future generations.”

The rehabilitated buses are an efficient approach to acquire and extend the useful life of the buses well beyond the usual life expectancy, while at the same time saving a substantial amount of money. The cost of a rehabbed bus is a fraction of the cost of purchasing a new bus. The vehicles also enhance safety and offer improved vehicle reliability for years to come.

Scott Chancey, Transit Manager at Josephine Community Transit stated, “The delivery of these vehicles allows us to transition to larger heavy-duty transit vehicles at quicker than anticipated pace. This transition is critical for us to consistently provide good transit access through the urbanized areas of Josephine and Jackson County.”

“We are excited and honored to have been selected for the Josephine project. We value their business and relationship and look forward to the opportunity of working together again in the future. We are happy to be a part of the continued evolution of transit,” said Paul.