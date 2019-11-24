Prince George Cougars Hockey Team Excited About New Prevost H3-45

Western Canadian hockey team, the Prince George Cougars, located in Prince George, British Columbia, have partnered with Pacific Western Group of Companies (PWT) to acquire a 2020 Prevost H3-45. The Cougars 10-year relationship with PWT made the decision to acquire the Prevost coach, which will transport the Prince George Cougars hockey team, an easy one.

James Vine, PWT Business Development Director, said he was highly impressed with Prevost’s delivery time. “We ordered the 2020 H3-45 in mid-May and received it in September,” said Vine. “This was really impressive and satisfying because we’ve never experienced such a quick turn-around and it was just in time for the new hockey season which was great.”

The new coach was completely tailored to the teams needs with 48 seats (selected by the players), card tables in both the front and back of the coach, extra leg room, 3pt. seat belts, custom headrests and features such as surround cameras that show the area outside the coach and an entertainment system that allows each passenger to choose their own entertainment options . The unique features and upgrades allow the players to travel in luxury, comfort and safety.

“Replacing a few of the seats to install extra card tables was really important to us,” said Andy Beesley, Vice President of the Prince George Cougars. “With one of the heaviest travel schedules in the league, the Prevost is a great coach for the guys to relax in and the tables give them the opportunity to bond and create deep connections with their teammates.”

The added safety features coupled with the timing of the delivery was particularly important to PWT. Upon delivery of the new coach, Prevost hosted a training session for the PWT maintenance team at their facility to show the mechanics the differences in the new coach. “We truly appreciate all the hard work Prevost did for us and we were very happy with the work the Prevost design team did with the installation of the wrap on our coach,” said Vine.

The Prince George Cougars are a part of the Western Hockey League (WHL), a junior league based in Western Canada and the Northwestern United States. The team travels more than 25,000 miles per season in wintery Canadian conditions—from Portland, OR to Winnipeg, Canada. “Our Prevost is more than just transportation – it’s a critical member of our team,” said Beesley. “When our bright, shiny, reliable bus pulls into towns, it not only looks good but gives us a great sense of pride to be riding in a Prevost.”