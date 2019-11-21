Nashville’s Anchor Transportation Celebrates 30 Years, Adds Six New MCI J4500s

Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has delivered six new MCI J4500 coaches to longtime customer Anchor Transportation.

Based in the upcoming 2020 UMA Motorcoach Expo hometown of Nashville (January 19-23), Anchor recently inaugurated the J4500 model into its fleet, adding a total of 13 amenity-filled J4500s over the past two years, increasing its fleet size and capacity. “We’ve introducing the J4500, which is a new model for us, to better meet the demands of our clients,” said Jared Stancil, Vice President and General Manager of Anchor. “We like the luxurious wow factor the model offers our passengers, and both our University and Tour clients are pleased with the large luggage bays, the unique stairwell entry and the spacious seating and good-looking interior.”

Anchor’s newest J4500s carry full entertainment systems, in-cabin Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat, woodgrain flooring and back up cameras.

Anchor, with over 90 motor coaches and minibuses, is a Top 50 passenger carrier as ranked by METRO Magazine. This busy charter company was founded in 1989 by Drs. John and Yullie Stancil in Murfreesboro, TN. They applied their set of core values to start a business with a single coach so area church groups could travel where they’d like. More coaches followed, as did a move to Nashville. Their nephew Jared joined the growing company in 1999, learning the business from the ground up and paving a future path by continuing his relatives’ passion for service while expanding into surrounding states.

This MCI customer and employee centric company works with students, churches, military personnel and with shuttle system clients at airports, convention centers, hotels, special events and park-and-ride locations. It now employs 175 employees in multiple office locations including a 10-acre headquarters site and facilities in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

This business runs on superior customer service, well-trained technicians and the latest safety and operating technology. Anchor has invested in a complete Samsara suite of fleet-tracking technology including onboard dash cameras, electronic logging devices, telematics and GPS to keep track of coaches in real time, reduce paperwork and gain valuable data on driver and fleet performance.

Their technician teams are well-trained utilizing the MCI Academy online and hands-on training programs with pay incentives for skill advancements and system certifications.

Its fleet include a mix of newer and older coaches to maximize fleet productivity and profitability and a significant number of those coaches have been built by MCI. “We learned very early that investing in quality is essential to building a company,” said Stancil, “You’re not only transporting people. Investing in the best equipment gives you a reputation for reliability, too.”

Safety is a high priority. Anchor has won the President’s Circle Award for Risk Control from TRAX Insurance for three consecutive years. The TRAX Award is given to only a few operators for their safety procedures, policies and facilities, participation in risk management and safety workshops, compliance with OSHA regulations and overall accident record. Learn more about the company at www.anchortransportation.com.