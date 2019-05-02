Prevost Serves as State of the Industry Sponsor at 2019 LCT Show

Prevost was proud to be the State of the Industry Sponsor for the International Luxury Coach and Transportation Show (LCT) held in March at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The distinctive opportunity permitted Prevost to reaffirm its commitment to the limousine transportation industry.

Celebrating its 35th year in 2019, the LCT Show is a global event that stands as the largest convention in the world for the luxury charter transportation industry. Operators worldwide attended for the exciting new-product showcases, industry overviews, educational presentations and invaluable networking opportunities.

Prevost Vice President and General Manager Francois Tremblay was invited to welcome attendees during the opening session where he spoke to the merits of owning and operating motorcoaches in the limousine business.

“Prevost is very proud to support the LCT Show,” Tremblay said. “This convention is filled with tremendous opportunities in which we can help limousine businesses explore the many ways motorcoaches can expand and create new business.”

Tremblay cited the potential of motorcoaches to attract and accommodate larger groups, specialized tours and customers accustomed to premium-tier transport such as professional sports teams.

“Adding motorcoaches to a fleet opens doors to these larger markets,” Tremblay said. “These opportunities may include large concert venues, major sporting events and specialized tourism and business functions.”

Tremblay emphasized the benefits limousine operators can enjoy as members of the Prevost family with access to one of the largest service networks in the motorcoach industry as well as scheduled maintenance programs and service contracts that ensure consistent practices, predictable costs, and assistance at every step to keep the coaches running. He alerted limo operators to the 16 Prevost Service Center network in strategic locations across the U.S. and Canada with more locations coming in 2019.

Continuing its tradition of delivering the “ultimate experience,” Prevost exhibited the 2019 H3-45 and Volvo 9700 at this year’s event — both outfitted and equipped with components and distinctive new features to interest the limousine sector. Prevost also offered an exclusive walk-away lease program during the show.

Volvo 9700 ideal for limousine service

As motorcoaches gain more traction in the limousine industry, Prevost is offering the Volvo 9700 Limo Edition, featuring a sleek all-black interior, luxurious leather interior, sparkled, gray wood-grain flooring, and lower driver mirrors, thereby sending an inviting message to operators who may be eyeing motorcoaches. Adjustable seat tracks make catering to customers’ comfort and personal space an easy accommodation. The plush and ample seats can be easily rearranged or removed as needed to comfortably load a specific number of passengers.

Rivaling business-class comfort

The H3-45 model on the floor showcased a new ultra-comfortable, custom luxury seating option. Ergonomically designed and built to maximum width, the high-end reclining seats, configured in a spacious 2+1 layout, are affixed to an adjustable slide track and can accommodate 22 to 34 passengers. Each seat offers a standard cup holder, personal table, 110v/USB outlets, and foot rest (with optional leg supports) for comfort first-class travelers and professional sports teams will appreciate.

