Prevost Commercial Customer Training a Hit in Nashville

Hosted by the Prevost Technical Institute (PTI), the highly-popular commercial customer training programs are conducted throughout the year at various Prevost Parts & Service Centers throughout the U.S. and Canada. These sessions have become increasingly valuable for Prevost operators and technicians charged with maintaining the equipment.

The sessions span three days and attendees register for a combination of one- and two-day classes on topics of their choosing. Participants attend classroom presentations led by teams of Prevost customer support managers, where attendees have the opportunity to experience practical applications and hands-on exercises. Instruction on key systems and componentry include HVAC, Prevost electrical, D13 Volvo engine, pneumatic braking systems and accessories.

Goodlettsville Training Popular

Prevost Commercial Customer Training sessions were recently held at the Goodlettsville, Tennessee facility on the outskirts of Nashville. The session is one of the company’s largest events in the series, second only to the Annual Factory Training conducted each year at the headquarters in St. Claire, Quebec. This year, 47 customers, representing 23 motorcoach companies that run Prevost products, attended the training in Nashville.

There were 14 Prevost Trainers and Customer Support Managers to lead the classroom and hands-on training sessions, which focused on recent design changes, innovations, and new components for the Prevost H3-45 and X3-45 models as well as the Volvo 9700.

“The extensive curricula available through Prevost Technical Institute further ensures our steadfast commitment to stand by our products and continually deliver exceptional aftermarket service to our customers,” Robert Hitt, director of Prevost aftermarket training, said. “Over the past year, more than 600 technicians successfully completed one or more of our training programs.”

Hitt said that Prevost customers who attend the programs regard their experience as invaluable to their maintenance operations, particularly for new employees unfamiliar with Prevost and Volvo coaches.

Prevost Commercial Customer Training through 2019

Prevost encourages customers and staff alike to connect and take part in Commercial Customer Training programs at their nearest Prevost Service Center. Refer to the e-media page at www.prevostcar.com to select and register for the latest opportunities from Prevost Technical Institute.

Winter Garden, FL May 14 – 16 (Volvo product)

Fort Worth, TX June 4 – 6 (Prevost product)

Mississauga, ON July 9 – 11 (Prevost product)

Hagerstown, MD August 20 – 23 (D13 Volvo Engine Overhaul)

South Plainfield, NJ September 10 – 12 (Prevost Product)

Quebec City, QB September 29 – October 3 (Prevost Factory Training)

Richmond, BC October 15 – 17 (Prevost product)

Mira Loma, CA November 5 – 7 (Volvo product)



This release originally appeared on the Prevost website. You can view it here.