Prevost Offers Operators Complimentary Annual Renewal for Premium Tech Tool

Prevost is providing complimentary annual renewals for its Premium Tech Tool software for existing Prevost and Volvo Bus users in North America. PTT is a Windows-based diagnostic application specifically designed to test, calibrate, and program Volvo engine and ECU parameters, making diagnostics fast and accurate.

Prevost recently announced it will provide complimentary annual renewals for its Premium Tech Tool software for existing Prevost and Volvo Bus users in North America.

PTT is a Windows-based diagnostic application specifically designed to test, calibrate, and program Volvo engine and ECU parameters, making diagnostics fast and accurate. The 2.7 version of the software supports all Prevost and Volvo Bus vehicles with Volvo EPA ’07 and later engines. After the initial purchase, annual software renewal is required to continue using PTT.

“We are in a period of great uncertainty in our industry, and we’re glad to be able to offer this benefit to our customers as another way to support them during this time,” said Maurice Gagne, national service director for Prevost.

The exclusive offer applies to all existing PTT licenses for Prevost and Volvo Bus PTT users in North America, and is valid through June 1, 2021. Customers who would like to take advantage of the complementary renewal should follow these steps:

Wait to receive your PTT software renewal reminder

Once you’ve received notification that your software license is expiring, contact us at prevostcrisissupport@volvo.com. Use the subject line: PTT Renewal , and include your user ID and client ID in the body of the email.

Once you’ve received notification that your software license is expiring, contact us at prevostcrisissupport@volvo.com. Use the subject line: , and include your user ID and client ID in the body of the email. Receive confirmation email

Once we’ve processed your request, you will receive a confirmation email including instructions for next steps and a link to order your renewal.

Once we’ve processed your request, you will receive a confirmation email including instructions for next steps and a link to order your renewal. Follow the link and instructions in your confirmation email

Using the confirmation email, submit your request for renewal via Prevost eMedia.

Using the confirmation email, submit your request for renewal via Prevost eMedia. Receive renewal software by mail

Once we’ve processed your request, you will receive by mail a USB drive containing the renewal software.

Once we’ve processed your request, you will receive by mail a USB drive containing the renewal software. Follow the instructions included in the package with the USB drive and get back to testing, calibrating, and troubleshooting your Volvo engines and ECUs!

PTT was initially released for Prevost in 2008, and today, more than 300 companies in North America utilize the program. One license or Client ID allows users to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes, perform diagnostics, perform tests, calibrations, and select parameter programming.

Customers who would like to subscribe to PTT, can do so via Prevost eMedia at prevost.vg-emedia.com.