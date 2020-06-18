Prevost expands Clean + Care Program with “Ready to Go” package

Prevost today expanded its Clean + Care program with the release of “Ready to Go,” a package of easy to use tools designed to help operators restart their business. The new program includes messaging and marketing for bus and tour businesses including many new processes and procedures to support operators with reassuring riders that they can safely resume group bus travel.

“We realize operators have many new procedures to keep in mind as they start up business again,” says Prevost’s Director of Marketing, Michael Power. “Communicating these new activities can be done easily using the tools in our “Ready To Go” program. Operators can choose from the package the resources they need to lead their communication and marketing efforts.”

The customizable “Ready To Go” program for operators’ restart of business includes:

Press release

Social media posts

Website content

Email letter to customers

Coach cleaning checklist

Disinfection procedures

All are available in English, French and Spanish

Details on these resources and programs can be found on our website and customer communications page at https://prevostcar.com/covid-19updates.

Additional initiatives are coming; continue to be in touch with your Prevost Regional Sales Manager and Customer Support representatives or check our website for updates. Your Prevost team is always ready to assist by providing or reviewing any of the initiatives and offerings. Follow us on social media for updates and utilize our crisis support email address prevostcrisissupport@volvo.com for any questions you might have.