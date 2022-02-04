Prevost debuts new customer focused website

Prevost is announcing the relaunch of its website, prevostcar.com. The redesigned website incorporates new imagery with streamlined menus to create an outstanding user experience. It explains how Prevost creates The Ultimate ExperienceTM for customers by outlining the Ultimate Ride, Ultimate Pride and Ultimate Peace of Mind.

The site features in-depth information on all models and extensive aftermarket information and is optimized for mobile users. Visitors will be able to find exactly what they are looking for in record time. The new site represents all equipment and services that Prevost offers including its pre-owned inventory, aftermarket promotions, technical publications, and it links to the newest addition, a new motorhome site at prevostmotorhomes.com.

“The new site will feature all the things that make Prevost The Ultimate Experience™,” said Michael Power, director of marketing & communications. “It defines all aspects of The Ultimate Ride, The Ultimate Pride and the Ultimate Peace of Mind. When these things come together, customers receive The Ultimate Experience.”

The Ultimate Ride is centered around providing the absolute best in coaches and other equipment features. The Ultimate Pride is reaffirming to customers the Prevost brand and other industries that use the products such as entertainers, motorhomes, and leading coach operators throughout North America. The Ultimate Peace of Mind results from having the business programs and aftersales service support needed to keep coaches up and running.

Prevost invites visitors to explore the new website and take a few extra moments to see the new motorhome site (www.prevostmotorhomes.com), explore motorhome lifestyle & events, get an introduction to the five major motorhome converters and to understand why Prevost is the foundation owners prefer for their motorhome.

Join us at the United Motorcoach Association Expo in Long Beach, February 23-26 at Prevost’s booth #243 to learn more about how Prevost offers The Ultimate Experience.