NFI receives new order from NJ TRANSIT for eight zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) has received a firm order from the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ TRANSIT) for eight zero-emission, next generation Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses with options to purchase up to 75 more battery-electric buses under a five-year contract.

The new contract advances NJ TRANSIT’s zero-emission (ZEB) bus program to reach the goal of transitioning to a 100% ZEB fleet by 2040, aligned with Governor Murphy’s Energy Master Plan. NJ TRANSIT is America’s third-largest public transit agency, connecting New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia, providing nearly 270 million annual passenger trips pre-pandemic, with an active fleet of over 2,200 buses.

“With nearly 2,300 transit buses and motor coaches delivered since 2001, NJ TRANSIT has relied on NFI’s advanced technology for decades. Today, we are powering its transition to clean, battery-electric mobility,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “Our lighter, longer range, and fully accessible Xcelsior CHARGE NG is our most advanced EV available and will immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ultimately, we are advancing NJ TRANSIT’s clean energy goals while delivering sustainable, quieter mobility in the greater New Jersey community.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric bus delivers up to 525 kWh of power and features a new lightweight electric traction drive system providing up to 90% energy recovery.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.