Complete Coach Works’ Oregon procurement contract equips Yamhill County Transit’s fleet with its latest fully reconditioned bus

Complete Coach Works (CCW), the nation’s leading bus remanufacturer, has partnered with local governments in Oregon and Washington to enhance their transit operations. Utilizing Oregon and Washington’s statewide contracts, transit agencies are able to add safe and affordable, remanufactured buses to their fleet.

Yamhill County Transit (YCT) was the first agency to purchase a bus through CCW’s Oregon procurement contract. The McMinnville, OR transit system’s latest order for a remanufactured 2003 30-foot Gillig low-floor transit bus follows three 30-foot and two 35-foot remanufactured Gillig buses purchased through the Oregon statewide contract in 2020. YCT is adding this full-size, two-door Gillig transit bus for increased passenger capacity and easier, more convenient passenger boarding.

“YCT has spent the last five years making improvements to our fleet. The new Gillig buses are a great addition. It is our first experience with rehabbed buses and we are pleased we made the decision to work with CCW. The bus procurement process went smoothly, the CCW staff were great to work with and their technicians resolved issues quickly. We look forward to a long working relationship with CCW.” Cynthia Thompson, YCT’s Transit Manager.

The bus selected by YCT will be remanufactured to the agency’s specifications at CCW’s headquarters and plant in Riverside, CA. The bus will include a new driver seat and flooring, interior and exterior LED lighting, and an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp. CCW will also install a 2007 Cummins Recon clean-diesel ISL engine and rebuilt Allison B400R transmission, as well as providing YCT decal branding on the bus.

Founded in 2012, YCT operates local bus routes in the cities of McMinnville and Newberg, as well as commuter bus routes to Hillsboro and Tigard in the Portland metropolitan area, and reached its 2 million rider mark in 2019. YCT reinstated all service routes in November and is experiencing ridership return to pre-pandemic levels.

“CCW is honored to be an authorized vendor on both the Oregon and Washington statewide contracts and we are especially pleased to have Yamhill be among the first to mark this milestone with us,” said Jim Paul, CCW’s Regional Sales Manager. “CCW takes pride in offering just-in-time deliveries, and statewide contracts that drastically shorten the solicitation bid process as agencies can order what they need in an expedited timeframe.”

The Oregon contract puts CCW on the list of dealers for remanufactured buses and fuel conversion services and is open to all transit authorities, agencies, state universities, community and technical colleges and federally funded institutions in Oregon as well as state entities in Idaho and Alaska. CCW’s Washington contract includes rebuilds, refurbishments and repowers including battery electric. Transit agencies in Idaho, Alaska and Iowa are also allowed to buy off the Washington contract.

“We believe State Cooperative Purchasing Contracts highly benefit prospective clients and look forward to securing these types of contracts with additional states,” added Jim Paul. “And until then, other large and smaller-town transit system elsewhere in the country can still benefit from our remanufacturing and repower services because we are committed to doing whatever it takes to precisely meet the transit needs of our customers, while saving them time and money.”