Vicinity Motor Corp. receives approximately $2.6 million to support Calgary Transit fleet electrification efforts

Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of an initial C$2,570,000 million grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a foundation created by the Canadian government, for the development of zero-emission transit busses.

SDTC helps Canadian entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of globally competitive clean technology solutions. The non-repayable grant from SDTC will help Vicinity to introduce its new all-electric, true low-floor wheelchair-accessible (fully ADA-compliant), mid-sized, medium-duty bus. This project will create an affordable new class of mid-sized, true low-floor buses, providing maximum versatility and an environmentally responsible alternative to buses with traditional combustion engines.

“We are honored and appreciate the significant initial support from SDTC to accelerate the development of the innovative design of the Vicinity Lightning EV, which will mitigate exposure to energy and carbon costs,” said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. “As cities and governments around the world continue to establish climate goals, they are rapidly committing the funding needed for zero emission transit options like our breakthrough Vicinity Lightning™ EV.”

“SDTC focuses developing and deploying new technologies with the potential to transform the environmental and economic prosperity of Canada. With this complementary mission between us, we look forward to our continued relationship with SDTC to enhance our growth and encourage adoption of electric vehicles within the Canadian market,” concluded Trainer.

Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC, added: “Vicinity Motor’s new Lightning EV bus will give municipalities a way to provide transit options that are both sustainable and accessible to all citizens, SDTC is proud to support Vicinity Motor Corp. as they continue to innovate and find cleaner options for moving people.”