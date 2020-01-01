Prevost celebrates the opening of its largest North American service center in California

Prevost opened its newest and largest Service Center in North America in Hayward, California, welcoming customers and local supporters for an afternoon of celebration on November 19. The opening was a major milestone for Prevost, representing the coast-to-coast reach of its industry-largest support network.

The company said the new 67,000 square-foot service center in Hayward adds 20 new jobs to the 56 jobs Prevost already created in California, with its service center in Mira Loma. Prevost plans to add another 10 employees in Hayward gradually in 2020, which will mean a total of 86 employees in California. The facility is perfectly situated to aid Prevost’s West Coast customers and its growing employee-transportation business with local tech companies.

“This opening marks making the 18th service facility in our network, which is actually twice as large as our closest competitor,” said François Tremblay, general manager of Prevost. “Today, we not only remind ourselves of our great 95-year history, but we also celebrate Prevost’s future and our commitment to service excellence. This facility is staffed by technicians who are factory-trained to work on Prevost motorcoaches, Nova Buses, Volvo motorhomes, and other brands of buses and coaches. It’s truly a one-stop shop for new customers.”

In addition to top executives from Prevost, Nova Bus and Volvo Buses, the afternoon featured presentations from Jan Gurander, deputy CEO of the Volvo Group; Kim Huggett, president and CEO of the Hayward Chamber of Commerce; Randy Castillo, service network director at Prevost; Kevin Dawson, vice president, parts sales and business development, at Prevost; director of Prevost Aftermarket Training North America; Guillaume Charron, director of pre-owned coach sales at Prevost; Steve Zeigler, director of business development – bus shell division, at Prevost; Jack Forbes, vice president, North American sales, at Prevost; Ray Little, vice president of sales at Nova Bus; Chris Roback, vice president of sales and customer experience at Volvo Financial Services; and words from the day’s sponsors at Allison Transmission, SPAL Automotive USA, Amaya-Astron Seating, Steril-Koni, and Michelin.

The employee-shuttle business, powered by California’s tech companies, is a growing segment for Prevost, Tremblay told BUSRide. As tech campuses expand, California’s requirements for employee transportation become more stringent. That, combined with the city’s friendly disposition toward bus manufacturing, made Hayward an ideal location for Prevost to place its service footprint.

“It all comes down to wanting to provide the ultimate customer experience – focused on delivering great product quality, uptime, reliability, and quick service support when you need it and where you need it,” he added.

Håkan Agnevall, president of the Volvo Bus Corporation, said that Prevost’s overall strategy is simple, straightforward, and easy to understand.

“It’s all about offering a premium experience, based on a great product, supported by a great team focusing on uptime reliability,” Agnevall said. “We have clearly identified service as a key piece of that equation. That is why we have expanded our service network – for us, service is the ‘name of the game.’”

Ralph Acs, president of Prevost and Nova Bus, and Volvo Bus’ senior vice president for the Americas, said that the facility’s quality is indicative of Prevost’s overall mission.

“We’re one team,” he said. “Being with the customer., forming a relationship, and taking the time to make them feel like family – that is what we do. Having facilities like this is so important to those relationships, and our other facilities reflect that as well. It really makes a difference.”

Local officials also were on-hand to praise Prevost’s entry into Hayward.

“We are excited to have Prevost in Hayward not just because of the jobs it will bring and contributions to the local economy, but because of the kind of company it is,” said Kim Huggett, president and CEO of the Hayward Chamber of Commerce. “Prevost is an industry leader because of its products, sales and innovation, and also for its commitment to the communities where it locates its service centers. Adding Prevost to our business community means we will have a strategic partner in working with local government to continue our strong economic development.”

“Prevost is a welcome addition to the 15th Congressional District’s economy,” added Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “I am proud to represent Hayward and happy to see continued investment and job creation in our community, which already has earned its reputation as a hub of innovation and industry.”