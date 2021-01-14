Port Authority of Allegheny County adds 6 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), today announced that Port Authority of Allegheny County (PAAC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has converted options to order six more forty-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses.

The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission (LowNo) Grant Program funds, will replace end of life diesel vehicles with efficient, sustainable battery-electric buses. In 2019, PAAC ordered its first two New Flyer electric buses, with the contract including options to buy eight more buses over the next five years. The additional six will bring PAAC’s zero-emission fleet to eight Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses.

PAAC is the second largest public transit agency in Pennsylvania, providing more than 62 million annual passenger trips in Allegheny County. In 2019, PAAC started its zero-emission transition to improve air quality, enhance community quality of life, and protect the environment.

“Since 2011 New Flyer has supported PAAC with fully-accessible transit, having delivered over 125 clean diesel buses to the county,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “With its second order of electric buses, PAAC continues to count on New Flyer technology for safe and reliable transportation – expanding the added benefit of clean, quiet, sustainable mobility that offers lower maintenance costs and high performance through even the most demanding environments. We have more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer, and will keep driving zero-emission adoption with scalable mobility solutions that work.”

New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses reduce up to 100-160 tons of greenhouse gas per year1. Today, New Flyer delivers immediate emission reduction through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses, and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. For information on New Flyer’s zero-emission buses, visit newflyer.com/CHARGE, and for information on infrastructure services,

visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, and today supports growing North

American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.